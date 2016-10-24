sprite-preloader
Montag, 24.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,30 Euro		-0,27
-1,38 %
WKN: 914993 ISIN: LU0088087324 Ticker-Symbol: SES 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,46
19,534
09:10
19,481
19,514
09:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SES SA
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SES SA19,30-1,38 %