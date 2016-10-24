SES supports the Government of Luxembourg's relief efforts in Haiti following Hurricane Matthew

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) as one of the private partners in emergency.lu, is providing vital connectivity services following the devastating Hurricane Matthew in Haiti.

The category 4 hurricane hit southwest Haiti on October 4th. It was the strongest hurricane in Haiti since 1964 with wind velocity of over 235 km/h. The hurricane left hundreds dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

Communication services offered by emergency.lu provide connectivity to humanitarian responders in Haiti and are being deployed in close collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP) as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC). One Rapid Deployment Kit is already on the ground and operational and in addition, a Regular Deployment Kit will be deployed shortly. The emergency.lu terminals use dedicated SES satellite capacity to re-establish vital communication links in order to improve the effectiveness of rapid response efforts. The connection is provided through inflatable antenna and a terminal and the capacity used is C band from SES-6.

"When a natural disaster such as the hurricane in Haiti strikes, infrastructure is badly damaged or destroyed completely. Communication networks are overloaded by people sourcing help and information or trying to contact relatives," said Gerhard Bethscheider, Managing Director of SES Techcom Services. "Satellite is the only infrastructure which enables communication networks to be restored quickly, facilitating the roll-out of coordinated humanitarian assistance and aid."

Emergency.lu is a public-private partnership between the Luxembourg government and three Luxembourg-based companies. These companies, SES Techcom Services, HITEC Luxembourg and Luxembourg Air Ambulance, design and operate the platform. Emergency.lu uses dedicated SES satellite capacity and ground infrastructure to re-establish communications networks in support of humanitarian relief operations.

About SES

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) is the world-leading satellite operator, with more than 50 geostationary satellites (GEO) and, through its subsidiary O3b Networks, 12 medium Earth orbit satellites (MEO). Focusing on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government), SES provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, and mobile and fixed network operators, as well as business and governmental organisations worldwide. SES's fleet includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) reach in Europe. Through its ownership of O3b Networks, SES significantly enhances existing data capabilities, and is the first satellite provider to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.

About SES Techcom Services:

SES Techcom Services is a 100% owned affiliate of SES, the world-leading satellite operator with a fleet of over 50 geostationary satellites, providing integrated end-to-end satellite solutions and operational services tailored to customers' needs worldwide. Services offered by SES Techcom Services, which is ISO 9001 certified, include the design and delivery of ground infrastructure and operational services, VSAT networks, broadband connectivity and turnkey teleport solutions. It also develops innovative solutions for e-government, e-health and e-education, as well as applications for worldwide emergency satellite communications. Further information under www.ses.com/techcom

About HITEC Luxembourg S.A.

HITEC Luxembourg offers high technology solutions: satellite ground segment technology; equipment for testing and measuring of physical properties; engineering; consulting; software ICT development and project management. Quality management and assurance, corporate social responsibility and environmental friendly business are the basis for sustainable growth and long-term partnerships with our stakeholders.

About Luxembourg Air Ambulance

Luxembourg Air Ambulance S.A. (LAA) is a subsidiary of Luxembourg Air Rescue A.s.b.l.. LAA is based at Luxembourg Airport where the company manages its hangars and offices. LAA is specialized in air-rescue and air-ambulance operations. Its current fleet is composed of five rotary-wing aircraft MD 902 and five fixed-wing aircraft composed of four Learjet 45XR and one Learjet 35A. All LAA aircraft are equipped as mobile intensive care unit and staffed with experienced emergency doctors and intensive care nurses. Thanks to LAA's experience, it is able to dispatch its airplanes worldwide with short delay. Luxembourg Air Ambulance is ISO 9001:2008 certified.

