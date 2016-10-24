Regulatory News:

With reference to today's press release from Melker Schörling AB (publ.) HEXPOL want to inform that Melker Schörling will, at the AGM on April 28, 2017, resign from his position as chairman of the Board in HEXPOL AB (publ.). The Nomination Committee will come back with proposal of new chairman in the next couple of months. Melker Schörling will continue as support and advisor to the company's management and board.

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and plastic and rubber materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, the construction sector, the energy, oil, and gas sector, medical equipment manufacturers and OEM manufacturers of plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organised in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2015 amounted to 11,229 MSEK. The HEXPOL Group has approximately 4,200 employees in eleven countries. Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

This information is information that HEXPOL AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:50 a.m. CET on October 24.

This is a non-official translation of the Swedish original wording. In case of discrepancies between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Georg Brunstam, President and CEO

Tel: +46 708 55 12 51