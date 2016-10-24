Chinese UAV Maker Areox Releases New Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer





The PIRO Smart Gimbal delivers a level of stability previously only available to professionals

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese UAV maker Shenzhen Areox Technologies Co., Ltd. (Areox) released a stunning handheld camera stabilizer, the PIRO Smart Gimbal, at a press conference held at the Hong KongConvention and Exhibition Centre on the afternoon of October 15th.

With the ongoing and continual improvement in smart phones and mobile cameras, it is a given that videos and images are becoming increasingly important as a new means of social communication. As Areox's "secret weapon" for the year 2016, the PIRO Smart Gimbal is an excellent camera stabilizer. Even in a high action environment where the camera may be subject to a substantial amount of uncontrolled motion, users can shoot stable and smooth images and avoid the shaking that normally hobbles attempts to capture the exciting moments. Combined with the stabilizer's other notable features such as Target Tracking and 360° surround view shooting, users can effortlessly shoot high-quality images and videos.

The strong performance of the PIRO Smart Gimbal is the result of the Areox R&D team's efforts in continually striving for perfection. Areox, a hi-tech company focusing on technological innovations for smart devices, took this concept into account when designing every aspect of the PIRO Smart Gimbal. The company, by bringing on board several R&D experts with extensive experience in the aviation field, including some who hold patents in their own name, not only from China but also reaching beyond the borders of its home country to seek the best talent available worldwide, has achieved notable breakthroughs in image processing and dynamic systems.

With several years of accumulation of technological products, Areox has become increasingly competitive in the market. With the handheld cloud platform market ripe for growth, the time is right for the roll-out of the PIRO Smart Gimbal. As the product that turned heads at the conference, the PIRO Smart Gimbal, without a fixed terminal retail price, is looking for appropriate sales agents. The company is confident that it can continue to develop more useful technological products in the future, allowing consumers to enjoy theinfinite joy that can be derived from the ongoing progress of technology.

Contact:

Jing Junjie

+86-755-8829-4873

junjie.jing@areox.com







