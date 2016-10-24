AEVI Closes its Funding Round: Additional Investment of EUR 10 Million by Adveq - Following First Tranche by HPE From May 2016

PADERBORN, Germany, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

AEVI, a provider of global payment transactions and a marketplace for B2B apps and services, announced today that it has completed its EUR 30 million capital increase by securing a EUR 10 million investment from Adveq, a global private equity investor.

The co-investment was made alongside Dutch investor HPE Growth Capital, which provided the initial tranche of EUR 20 million in May 2016. At that point of time a second tranche was already agreed with HPE. The total investment of EUR 30 million will fund further growth and international expansion.

AEVI, which belongs to Diebold Nixdorf, was carved out of the group as an independent company at the start of the financial year in October 2015.

Adveq's investment will be used to accelerate the already impressive growth of AEVI by further developing its highly innovative portfolio, including products such as AEVI's Marketplace, which is a white-label B2B App Store, and expanding the company's presence globally.

Reinhard Rabenstein, Managing Director at AEVI, said: "Adveq's investment is a testament to our work so far and the potential of our business to grow. We are looking forward to taking AEVI to the next stage of its development and becoming a global leader in the dynamic sector of cashless payments."

Richard Damming, Executive Director at Adveq, said: "We have a longstanding relationship with HPE Growth Capital and are excited to support an innovative and successful company like AEVI in its further growth in a very promising market."

Diebold Nixdorf intends to retain a majority holding in AEVI in the long term, alongside the new investors.

About Adveq:

Founded in 1997, Adveq is a leading asset manager investing in private equity globally. It offers specialized investment solutions which allow the firm's clients to access select private market segments through primary, secondary and co-investments.

Adveq's client base comprises institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and other financial institutions located in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Many of Adveq's investors are repeat, long-term clients with whom the firm has developed a role as a trusted partner for private market investing.

Adveq has offices in Zurich, Frankfurt, London, Jersey, New York, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

I https://www.adveq.com/ I

About AEVI:

AEVI has developed a unique, open Ecosystem to bring merchant banks and merchant acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers. AEVI provides a global gateway for secure payment transactions together with a marketplace for high-quality value-added apps and services (VAAS) providing new business opportunities beyond payments, which enables fast and effective innovation, plus enhanced control and flexibility. This combination delivers a reduced total cost of ownership for clients.

AEVI works with customers to help them embrace collaboration and adopt open solutions that have the power to deliver more value and better meet the needs of today's consumer.

In short, AEVI enables businesses to DO MORE.

I http://www.aevi.com I

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

AEVI Press & Media Contact:

press@aevi.com

Tel.: +49(0)52-51/693-3375