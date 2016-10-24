The following information is based on a press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on October 24, 2016 and may be subject to change.



The board of Tele2 has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for October 27, 2016 approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every eight (8) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 53 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is October 28, 2016. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tele2 (TEL2B).



For further information, please see the attached file.



