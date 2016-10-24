Elanders AB: Press and Analysts Conference Q3 2016

In connection to the issuing of the Quarterly Report for the third quarter 2016 Elanders will have a Press and Analysts conference call on 7 November 2016, at 15:00 a.m. CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference:

Sweden: +46 8 5033 6574

Germany: +49 69 2222 13484

UK: +44 203 043 2006

USA: +1 719 325 2226

Confirmation Code: 7290165

Agenda

14:50 Conference number is opened

15:00 Review of the quarterly report

15:20 Q&A

16:00 End of the conference

During the telephone conference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

http://www.livemeeting.com/cc/premconfeurope/join?id=5947523&role=attend&pw=pw7650 (http://www.livemeeting.com/cc/premconfeurope/join?id=5947523&role=attend&pw=pw7650)

Alternatively enter the Live Meeting site and log into the meeting using the Meeting ID and Password below:

Live Meeting: https://www.livemeeting.com/cc/premconfeurope/ (https://www.livemeeting.com/cc/premconfeurope/)

Your Name: (Enter your name)

Meeting ID: 5947523

Meeting Password: pw7650

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

2016-10-24 Elanders Q3 2016 Press and Analysts Conference (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2050268/766867.pdf)



