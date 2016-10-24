Outotec Oyj: Changes in Outotec Executive Board

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 24, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Changes in Outotec Executive Board

Kalle Härkki, Ph.D. (Tech.), has been appointed Executive Vice President and President of Metals, Energy & Water business unit as of October 24, 2016. Kalle Härkki has been member of Outotec Executive Board since 2008, first as head of the Services business area and since 2013 as head of the Minerals Processing business unit.

Mr. Jyrki Makkonen, who has been acting head of the Metals, Energy & Water business since April 2016 will return to his position as head of Non-Ferrous business line of Metals, Energy & Water.

Mr. Taneli Salervo, Vice President Strategy & Business Development of Minerals Processing, will lead the Minerals Processing business unit until Kalle Härkki's permanent successor has been appointed.

"I am very glad that Kalle Härkki, who has a long and versatile experience in leading Outotec businesses, accepted the position as head of Metals, Energy & Water. I would also like to thank Jyrki Makkonen for leading the Metals, Energy & Water business in the interim. The recruitment process for the new head of Minerals Processing will start immediately", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.

For further information please contact:



OUTOTEC

Markku Teräsvasara, CEO

Tel. +358 20 529 211

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

Email: firstname.lastname@outotec.com (mailto:firstname.lastname@outotec.com)



DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

