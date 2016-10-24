Miller Heiman Group Names Richard Hilton Managing Director of EMEA





DENVER, Oct. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Heiman Group, one of the largest sales and service development and performance enhancement companies in the world, named Richard Hilton Managing Director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Hilton, originally from Balfron, Scotland, and based in London, will guide a diverse team in EMEA with a focus on helping customers drive higher revenue and efficiencies within their sales and service functions. Hilton has a proven track record in the sales performance industry, previously guiding successful sales teams at ADP, Mercer, Barclays and, most recently, Capita Employee Benefits.

"Richard has a passion for delivering innovative products and solutions to clients, combined with a strong focus on consultancy, that can help solve some of the biggest business challenges our customers face," said Byron Matthews, president and CEO of Miller Heiman Group. "His background and approach to sales and service organizations make him an ideal person to lead our team in EMEA."

Miller Heiman Group offers customers a unique way of looking at their organizational challenges. The company employs some of the most experienced consultants and experts in the industry to deliver the Be Ready platform of services and solutions - which includes Strategic Selling, Professional Selling Skills, Large Account Management Process (LAMP) and many more - that help organizations be ready to sell more and service better.

About Miller Heiman Group

