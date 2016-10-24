BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (LSE: RMM)
TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM
24 October 2016
Rambler Reports Financial Results Year Ended July 31, 2016
London, England & Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company'), a copper and gold producer operating in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, today reports its financial results and operational highlights for the year ended July 31, 2016.
HIGHLIGHTS 2016
- Completed financing for the Phase II expansion with CE Mining Fund II L.P., a specialized mining and mineral investment fund, advised by Plinian Capital Limited;
- Commenced mine development and project optimization for the Phase II expansion with a new projected mine life of over 21 years;
- The Company met all of its key production guidance targets with 241,080 dry metric tonnes milled; Copper grades of 2.12% and gold grades of 1.40 g/t; Milling recoveries for copper and gold averaged 95.6% and 68.7% respectively; Concentrate grade average of 26.9% copper with 13.8 g/t gold;
- Lowered C1 costs, down from an average of US$2.11 per lbs in fiscal 2015 to US$1.72 per lbs in fiscal 2016;
- Recipient of the John T Ryan Safety Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ('CIM').
Please click on the associated PDF to view the full announcement:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2783N_1-2016-10-24.pdf
