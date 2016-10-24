BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (LSE: RMM)

TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM

24 October 2016

Rambler Reports Financial Results Year Ended July 31, 2016

London, England & Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company'), a copper and gold producer operating in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, today reports its financial results and operational highlights for the year ended July 31, 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS 2016

Completed financing for the Phase II expansion with CE Mining Fund II L.P., a specialized mining and mineral investment fund, advised by Plinian Capital Limited;





Commenced mine development and project optimization for the Phase II expansion with a new projected mine life of over 21 years;





The Company met all of its key production guidance targets with 241,080 dry metric tonnes milled; Copper grades of 2.12% and gold grades of 1.40 g/t; Milling recoveries for copper and gold averaged 95.6% and 68.7% respectively; Concentrate grade average of 26.9% copper with 13.8 g/t gold;





Lowered C1 costs, down from an average of US$2.11 per lbs in fiscal 2015 to US$1.72 per lbs in fiscal 2016;





Recipient of the John T Ryan Safety Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ('CIM').





