Stockholm, 2016-10-24 10:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimesilia Holdings Ltd has today announced an unsolicited public takeover offer for all shares in RusForest (the "Offer"). The Board of RusForest will evaluate the Offer and announce its opinion on the Offer no later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the acceptance period.



The Board of RusForest has retained Pareto Securities AB as financial adviser and Vinge as legal adviser.



About RusForest AB (publ)



RusForest is a Swedish forestry company operating in Eastern Siberia. The Company controls long-term timber leases and utilizes these resources to produce a wide range of sawnwood products and wood pellets. RusForest is listed on NASDAQ First North (ticker "RUSF").



RusForest AB's Certified Adviser on First North is Pareto Securities AB.



