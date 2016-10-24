SPIE Wins a Five-Year Contract in Kuwait to Provide Commissioning Management Support Services to KNPC Clean Fuels Project

CERGY, France, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

SPIE Oil & Gas Services announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract with Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) under Clean Fuels Project (CFP) which is currently under EPC phase of implementation.

The Clean Fuels Project of KNPC is a major upgrade of its flagship refineries to meet the future diversified market requirements for petroleum products both in the domestic and international sectors. The Project encompasses increasing the combined refining capacities of its Mina Al Ahmadi (MAA) and Mina Abdullah (MAB) Refineries and enhance production of environment friendly value added products through Bottom of Barrel processing using state of the art technologies. The Project also contributes towards linking the two refineries into an integrated refining complex and further enhance performance towards operational safety, reliability and energy conservation.

SPIE Oil & Gas Services has begun work on the five-year contract with Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC). The services shall involve providing Commissioning Management and Support Services at both Mina Al Ahmadi (MAA) and Mina Abdullah (MAB) Refineries under CFP Scope of Work. The contract will draw the expertise of SPIE Oil & Gas Services and work in tandem with KNPC Operations Team.

"With SATORP, YASREF, PETRO RABIGH and now with KNPC Project in Kuwait, we have become a major player in downstream activities in the Middle East" says Yves Compañy, Managing Director of SPIE Oil & Gas Services. "We have been working in the field since 2010 and are one of the few companies with the level of expertise needed in the area."

About SPIE Oil & Gas Services

As an international multi-technical services subsidiary of the SPIE Group, SPIE Oil & Gas Services provides the oil and gas industry with a complete range of resources and skills for exploring and investigating new fields, building and operating facilities and optimising production in the best possible conditions in terms of safety, costs, lead times and quality.

With 4,000 employees of 70 different nationalities working 22 countries in Europe, Africa, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, SPIE Oil & Gas Services offers services across four business major lines - well services and geosciences, engineering and projects services, asset support, and competency development - for its customers, including operators, engineering firms, and oil and gas contractors.

With 38,000 employees working from close to 600 sites in 38 countries, SPIE achieved in 2015 consolidated revenues of €5.3 billion and consolidated EBITA of €351 million.

In its "Oil & Gas and Nuclear" segment, with 6,000 employees working from more than 80 sites, the SPIE group generated revenues of €794 million in 2015.

