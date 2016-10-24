DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, October 24
DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)
Transaction in Own Shares
21 October 2016
DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and BATS Global Markets.
Ordinary Shares:
Date of purchase:21 October 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,000
Lowest price per share 1119 pence
Highest price per share 1125 pence
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 793,215 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 9,600,817 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company will not change as a result of the purchase. This is:
Sterling Share 1.5774
From 21 October 2016, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 15,144,329.
