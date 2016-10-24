Taronga Zoo Lights Up the Streets of Sydney With Spectacular Centenary Parade











17,000 Sydneysiders unite to help Taronga Stand Up ForTheWild

SYDNEY, Oct. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, the streets of Sydney lit up with a spectacular parade to mark Taronga Zoo's centenary year. The parade recreated the historical moment 100 years ago, when animals were led from Moore Park to their new home at Taronga Zoo in Mosman, travelling a total of 4.3 miles / 7 kilometres.

The 10 illuminated multi-media sculptures, 700 school children dressed as the animals and 450 staff and volunteers walked in the footsteps of Taronga's animals as they did 100 years ago, along Macquarie Street to the steps of Sydney Opera House for a grand finale.

Taronga Zoo's CEO, Cameron Kerr said: "The Centenary in 2016 has been a cause to reflect on the role of our organisation, the evolution of our activities and our legacy for wildlife for the next 100 years.This evening has allowed us to motivate a new generation to protect wildlife now and into the future. Taronga's wildlife conservation, education and research efforts are increasing every year and the parade has helped inspire wildlife champions across the globe."

The sculptures and costumes represent the 10 Centenary Legacy species Taronga has made a 10-year commitment to protect and save from extinction. These include the Asian Elephant, Platypus, Sumatran Tiger, Corroboree Frog, Regent Honeyeater, Pangolin, Sun Bear, Greater Bilby, Sumatran Rhino and Marine Turtles.

Over the past century, Taronga has transformed itself from a place of entertainment to a mature conservation hub that works well beyond traditional zoo boundaries to prevent the poaching and trafficking of wildlife, protect and regenerate critical habitat, and increase understanding of wildlife across the globe.

