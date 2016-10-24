ÅF AB: ÅF strengthens its market-leading position within petrochemical and process industries

For further information:



Per Magnusson, President, Industry Division, +46 70 676 64 26

ÅF is acquiring Reinertsen's operations in Sweden, thereby strengthening its customer offering primarily in West Sweden.

The transaction, which will take effect on 1 November 2016, allows ÅF to reinforce its offering within chemicals and petrochemicals, as well as process industry, but also to other industrial clients in West Sweden.

"This acquisition will make us a dynamic project supplier to our existing clients, while enabling us to develop our offering to other industrial clients in West Sweden. The experience that Reinertsen has of working with fixed-price projects and undertaking is of value to our clients," says Per Magnusson, President, Industry Division.

The business sales is approximately SEK 100 million and around 100 employees are based in Gothenburg and Stenungsund. The acquisition means that all of Reinertsen's Swedish operations are now integrated into ÅF's business within the Industry and Infrastructure divisions.

Corporate Communication

ÅF AB (publ)

ÅF is an engineering and consulting company with assignments in the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative, and sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.

ÅF - Innovation by experience

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1253/R/2050773/767187.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ÅF AB via Globenewswire

