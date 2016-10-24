Finalists Announced for the Middle East HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award 2016

DUBAI, UAE, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Award saw more than double the number of submissions from 2015, with 25 regional submissions in total for two categories - ICT Achievement and ICT Innovation

HIMSS and Elsevier are proud to announce the finalists for the Middle East HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award 2016.

Winners will be announced on 31 October at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dubai, during the Award Celebration at the HIMSS Middle East UAE eHealth Week.

The Middle East HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award has kept its momentum high, receiving 25 regional submissions compared to 10 when it was first launched last year at the 2015 UAE eHealth Week. In addition to the Outstanding Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Achievement Award category, the Award also offers a second category this year: Outstanding ICT Innovation.

The Award's call for submissions opened earlier in August and has since witnessed strong participation across the Middle East with participation from organizations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

2016 Finalists for ICT Innovation Award Category:

Ain Al Khaleej Hospital (AAKH), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project Name: Increasing Efficiency by Digitizing Information and Automating Associated Processes Using LaserFische Quick Fields 8

Al Baraha Hospital, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project Name: Creating an Open Source Custom Made Quality Data Management System in Anesthesia & OT Department

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Project Name: Transfusion Service at CCAD / The Right Blood for the Right Patient: Bringing Innovation and Technology Together

2016 Finalists for ICT Achievement Award Category:

Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar

Project Name: Al Wakra Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Project

Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman

Project Name: Al-Shifa Healthcare Information Management System (SHIMS)

SAAD Specialist Hospital (SSH), Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Project Name: CELERITY - PACS & Radiology Information System

"HIMSS has a longstanding relationship with Elsevier with the common goal of celebrating global best practice and promoting peer-learning through them. All the submissions this year have demonstrated that technology has both direct and indirect impacts on patient safety, staff satisfaction and hospital bottom lines. Some have also proved that technology need not be expensive or cause long downtimes yet can still have transformative power within short periods of time. Each submission provides critical learning points for all, regardless of your organization's digital maturity," said Jeremy Bonfini, Executive Vice President, HIMSS International.

One finalist per category will be crowned winner at the Award Celebration on 31 October, 4:00pm - 5.00pm. This invitation-only event is part of a line-up of special happenings at UAE eHealth Week.

The finalists were selected by a distinguished judging panel:

Dr. Mohamed Abouelhoda , Head, Bioinformatics Team, Saudi Human Genome Project; King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), KSA

Dr. Osama El-Hassan, Head of eHealth, Dubai Health Authority, UAE

Michael Leroy, Chief Information Officer, Sidra Medical and Research Centre, Qatar

John Daniels, Global Vice President, Healthcare Advisory Services Group, HIMSS Analytics, USA

Dr. Peter Edelstein, Chief Medical Officer, Elsevier, Clinical Solutions, USA

"The HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award showcases some of the best healthcare transformation success stories from the Middle East and highlights the enabling power of healthcare information technology in creating positive change," said Gerrit Bos, Elsevier's Executive Vice President EMEALAAP Health. "Navigating healthcare with technology can be a complex and daunting task but the finalists have expertly demonstrated that strategic and considered use of technology can bring about huge benefits in care delivery and patient outcomes. I want to congratulate all of tonight's finalists and thank them for sharing their transformation journey."

The Award Celebration will be attended by prominent healthcare leaders and all nominees. Find out more here. Registration for the UAE eHealth Week is open. Book your seat here.

---

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global voice, advisor and thought leader of health transformation through health IT with a unique breadth and depth of expertise and capabilities to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health, healthcare and care outcomes. HIMSS designs and leverages key data assets, predictive models and tools to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers of best practices in health IT, so they have the right information at the point of decision. Through its health IT network of over 1 million experts, over 200 knowledge exchanges and collaborations, including 64,000-plus members, HIMSS drives innovative, forward thinking around best uses of technology in support of better connected care, improved population health and low cost of care. HIMSS is a not-for-profit, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Europe, United Kingdom and Asia. Find out more at http://www.himssme.org.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions - among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligenceand ClinicalKey - and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com