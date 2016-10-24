

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturers are optimistic about stronger demand for their products in the final three months of the year, mainly driven by exports, thanks to a weaker pound, survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.



The survey among 459 manufacturers revealed that export orders increased for the first time in over a year during the three months to October. The export order book balance was +8, the highest since April 2014.



The export order book balance for the next quarter was +17. The output balance was +13.



However, almost a quarter of respondents observed that skilled labor availability could limit output over the next few months. The employment outlook balance was -15, the lowest since October 2009.



Investment intentions improved in the three months to October after a decline last quarter, and investment plans for the year ahead are now more firmly above their long-run averages, the survey said.



Despite welcome signs of improved export demand and competitiveness, the majority of exporting manufacturing firms have said that the fall in the pound since June has had a negative impact on their business, the CBI survey said.



'Manufacturers' are optimistic about export prospects and export orders are growing, following the fall in Sterling,' CBI Chief Economist Rain Newton-Smith said.



'However, the weaker Pound is also feeding through to costs, which are rising briskly and may well spill over into higher consumer prices in the months ahead.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX