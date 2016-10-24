Frost & Sullivan Applauds GENEWIZ's Commitment to Providing Cutting-edge Services in the Life Science Research Services Market

GENEWIZ's implementation of diversified growth strategies has led to a stellar year and strong future positioning in the market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Oct. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the life science research services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes GENEWIZ with the 2016 North America Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. GENEWIZ's strategic decisions to reinvest in itself and expand its infrastructure, geographies, and customer channels have enabled it to emerge as a leader in this intensely competitive market. Its recent acquisition of Beckman Coulter Genomics (BCG) and implementation of multiple new genomics platforms demonstrate its commitment to growth and delivering cutting-edge research services using various genomics technologies and techniques.

GENEWIZ launched in 1999 as a service provider of Sanger sequencing services and is the undisputed market leader to this day. It has further diversified its services to include next-generation sequencing, gene synthesis, molecular biology, plasmid DNA preparation, and GLP-compliant research and development. It serves laboratories across academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agriculture, environmental, clean energy, and clinical settings and has a large network of genomics laboratories in the United States, as well as facilities in Europe and Asia.

GENEWIZ's ability to earn trust and respect while delivering excellent customer service has enabled them to expand successfully. The company also features stellar IT capabilities that provide a best-in-class customer interface, allowing GENEWIZ to integrate and communicate more effectively with customers. GENEWIZ's customers keep coming back; positive word-of-mouth and brand awareness has propelled the company to become a leader across the genomics industry.

"When companies rise to the top of highly competitive and fragmented services markets, as GENEWIZ has, it is a clear indication of customer satisfaction and retention," stated Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Christi Bird. "Most of the world's pharma/biotech companies now outsource work to GENEWIZ, a testament to the company's excellent reputation in the industry and ability to serve as a trusted partner to the most elite research institutions globally."

To expand its service offerings and infrastructure, GENEWIZ recently purchased several new cutting-edge genomics platforms including Illumina's HiSeq X Ten sequencing platform, the highest throughput sequencing system available. GENEWIZ also announced the purchase of a PacBio Sequel sequencer for long-read sequencing applications, and a 10x Genomics Chromium to aid in de novo genome assembly and single-cell sequencing. In addition to building out its infrastructure, GENEWIZ is adding new service offerings, such as its recently launched proprietary immuno-sequencing and metagenomics testing services, and has several new capabilities in its development pipeline.

"GENEWIZ has exhibited best-in-class strategy implementation resulting in robust growth and industry success," noted Bird. "By diversifying its growth strategy through M&A, increasing its throughput capacity, and adopting new technologies to expand its service offerings, GENEWIZ broadened its capacity for major growth gains."

Overall, GENEWIZ's range of services, cutting-edge technologies and techniques, fast turnaround times, excellent customer service, proprietary protocols, and value-additions have attracted significant business and cemented its leadership in the market.

"This Award is indeed an excellent recognition to GENEWIZ's commitment to be the best in genomics services. Our dedicated employees reinforce this mentality and practice on a daily basis to ensure customers receive the best-in-class service within the industry, a true reflection of 'solid science. superior service.,'" said Dr. Steve Sun, chief executive officer of GENEWIZ. "GENEWIZ is proud to be an instrumental contributor of the R&D ecosystem by being the leading genomics services provider, which enable research scientists uncover breakthroughs that transform the wellbeing of millions around the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. In short, the awards team looks at the emerging market participants in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

GENEWIZ is a global leader in genomics services that enable research scientists within pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agriculture, environmental and clean energy, academic, and government institutions to advance their discoveries. Customers rely on our unique and proprietary genomics technologies and services, backed by our specialized experts in DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, molecular biology, high-throughput sequencing, bioinformatics, and GLP regulatory-compliant services.

Headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ, GENEWIZ is privately-held with a global network of laboratories in Boston, MA; Washington, DC Metro; Research Triangle Park, NC; San Diego, CA; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; and Seattle, WA. International locations include Beijing, China; Suzhou, China; London, United Kingdom; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit www.genewiz.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat and Weibo.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

