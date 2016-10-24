Brambles to Participate in The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit in Paris





PARIS, Oct. 24,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Brambles, a leading logistics solutions company operating in more than 60 countries primarily through the CHEP and IFCO brands, will host a special session at The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Retail Summit taking place 27-28 October at Le Pullman Paris Centre - Bercy.

Titled "Circular and Sustainable Retail: Eliminating food waste, packing waste and transportation waste," the session will focus on sustainable supply chain principles and will show how leading companies are incorporating circular economy practices into their operations while achieving important cost and environmental benefits.

The United Nations estimates that the world population will grow to 9.6 billion people by 2050. This rate of growth will put strain on resources such as food and consumable goods. Sustainable solutions in food handling and transportation will be required to meet this growing demand.

Collaboration across retailers, manufacturers and service providers can magnify the efforts of individual companies. CHEP and IFCO are actively working in partnership with other global and regional supply chain members to define a path toward improved sustainability.

Brambles will be presenting on three areas:

Packaging waste reduction through share and reuse strategies.

Food waste, taking an end-to-end approach from growers to retails.

Transportation waste, utilizing the collection networks to increase efficiency, eliminating empty miles.

Juan José Freijo, Global Head of Sustainability at Brambles, said: "Our business model is inherently based on the principles of the circular economy, which aims to keep products, components and materials at their highest utility and value at all times. Brambles is dedicated to work with partners promoting circular business practices and their benefits for the future.

"We can only achieve a measurable reduction in waste through multiple partner collaboration, and the Sustainable Retail Summit provides us with the opportunity to engage business partners about this important topic," Mr. Freijo concluded.

Ignacio Gavilán, Director Environmental Sustainability, the CGF, said: "The CGF and our members continue to set the bar on how businesses should be operating for the wellbeing of our planet, our employees and our consumers. This is evident in our public resolutions on areas like food waste, forced labour and consumer health, where we have been the first global industry to set such commitments. However, we also understand that talking about solutions is not the end goal. We need to work collaboratively within our industry and beyond it to develop concrete solutions that are sustainable and ensure the right long-term impacts. This is where the Sustainable Retail Summit comes in, and the support of companies like CHEP an IFCO are vital in showcasing what can be achieved when business is done the right way."

