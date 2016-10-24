Global Financial Services Firm Selects NexJ for Wealth Management Americas Division

TORONTO, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

NexJ chosen to deliver industry-leading CRM capabilities to 11,000 advisors and associatesacross the US, Canada, Central and South America

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), a provider of enterprisecustomer management solutions to the financial services and insurance industries, announced today that the Wealth Management Americas division of a global financial services firm has selectedNexJ CRM' for their new advisor platform. NexJ CRM was selected after demonstrating its industry-leading capabilities tailored specifically for wealth management while acting as a strategic partner in providing an unmatched level of attention and responsiveness during the selection process.

"We are pleased to add to our world-class list of global wealth management customers," said Richard J. Broley, Chief Operating Officer of NexJ Systems Inc. "With NexJ, the firm will be able to leverage our deep domain expertise in financial services to deliver proven CRM for wealth management that will increase advisor productivity and improve the customer experience."

The firm was looking to deliver a strategic advisor platform with embedded CRM capabilities to promote the long-term success of their 11,000 advisors and associates in the US, Canada, Central and South America. The solution needed to provide best-of-breed CRM functionality, augment existing processes and practices, provide seamless front- and back-end integration with complementary systems, and embed into the integrated advisor platform to deliver a single, seamless experience to users.

Celent, a leading industry analyst firm, expects front office advisor tools to be a priority investment in the wealth management industry, projecting a $7.4 billion spend across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific by 2020. "Wealth managers are actively investing in advisor tools to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their service model. These developments are helping advisors to focus on client service and communication while breaking down vertical silos to support channel integration," (Celent, a division of Oliver Wyman,'Wealth Management IT Spending 2016', Ashley Globerman. May 16, 2016.)

"Adding this client to our roster of large wealth management firms further positions NexJ as a leading provider of CRM for the financial services industry," said Paul DeVriendt, Senior Vice President, Products, NexJ Systems Inc. "NexJ established our leadership position by providing vertical-specific business functionality while addressing the demanding technical needs of global financial services organizations."

NexJ's deep domain expertise and robust, out-of-the-box,wealth management CRMcapabilities played a key role in the selection process. The firm will leverage NexJ's Service Level Management to help drive customer engagement and loyalty by prompting advisors with proactive communication recommendations. Intent on breaking down silos and encouraging collaboration across the business unit, NexJ CRM will also be used to standardize workflows for lead and opportunity management. NexJ's ability to integrate to all necessary front- and back-end systems, and to deploy on-premise were equally important factors in the selection process.

NexJ provides enterprise customer management solutions to the financial services and insurance industries. Our solutions include industry-specific customer relationship management (CRM) for multi-channel engagement and collaboration; customer process management for client onboarding and KYC; and customer data management to deliver a holistic view of customers across line of business and regional data silos. Our solutions integrate information from multiple systems into a unified view to help firms better understand and share information about their customers to increase loyalty, drive cross-sell and improve the customer experience.

