Elsevier Launches Seventh Edition of Auerbach's Wilderness Medicine

Two-volume format provides easy print and online access

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of the seventh edition of Auerbach's Wilderness Medicine, a proven, practical and highly visual textbook that is the written foundation for the specialty of wilderness medicine. It provides in-depth discussions for effectively diagnosing and treating medical conditions that can occur in any wilderness or other austere setting.

"This book provides expert explanations and guidance from outstanding world experts about how to recognize and face medical challenges that arise in the wilderness and other resource-limited locations," said Paul S. Auerbach, MD, MS, FACEP, MFAWM, FAAEM, Wilderness Medicine's editor. "It is intended to assist medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and advanced practice providers, but has always been important to rescuers and first responders. I'm thrilled that we've been able to go to two volumes so that it was possible to expand the breadth and depth of coverage, including topics pertinent to the wilderness environment."

Among the new features of Auerbach's Wilderness Medicine, 7th edition:

New and expanded chapters with hundreds of photos and illustrative drawings to help increase visual understanding of the material.

Revised chapters that provide expanded discussions of high-altitude medicine, improvisation, technical rescue, telemedicine, ultrasound, and wilderness medicine education.

Ten new chapters that cover: High-Altitude Medicine and Pathophysiology; High-Altitude and Pre-Existing Medical Conditions; Cycles, Snowmobiles and other Wilderness Conveyances; Medical Wilderness Adventure Races (MedWAR); Canyoneering and Canyon Medicine; Evidence-based Wilderness Medicine; National Park Service Medicine; Genomics and Personalized Wilderness Medicine; Forestry; and Earth Sciences.

30-plus Expert Consult online videos covering survival tips, procedural demonstrations, and detailed explanations of disease and incidents.

An Expert Consult eBook version is included with the purchase of Auerbach's Wilderness Medicine. This enhanced eBook enables search of all text, figures, images, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

"The seventh edition of Auerbach's Wilderness Medicine is targeted to medical professionals and emergency responders for quickly and decisively managing medical emergencies, no matter where they happen," said Linda Belfus, Senior Vice President of Content, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Its brand-new two-volume format ensures that all content is available in print and online to provide easy access."

To purchase Auerbach's Wilderness Medicine, visit http://www.elsevierhealth.com.

