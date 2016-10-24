CHICAGO, ILLINOIS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- BMO Financial Corp. today announced the appointment of Diane Cooper, formerly the President and CEO of GE Capital's Commercial Distribution business, to the BMO Financial Corp. Board of Directors.

"Diane's wealth of knowledge and financial services expertise, as well as her legacy of building and sustaining customer relationships, will help drive the further success of the bank," said Frank Clark, Chair of the Board, BMO Financial Corp. "She has had an extremely impressive career at GE Capital over the past 30 years, and we are very pleased to have her join our Board."

In previous roles, Ms. Cooper served in a number of key leadership positions at GE Capital, including leading the GE Capital Equipment Finance and Equipment Finance Services businesses, and acting as President and CEO of Commercial Finance - Capital Solutions and President and CEO of GE Consumer's Storage USA.

Ms. Cooper received a Bachelor of Arts in Business and an MBA from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.

BMO Financial Corp. is the holding company for BMO Harris N.A., and the Board of Directors of BMO Financial Corp. provides governance and oversight for the bank, as well as for BMO Capital Markets and BMO Private Bank.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $692 billion as of July 31, 2016, and over 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of retail banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

