SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry has released a new article by Tom Secaur, Global Chief Operating Officer of Citisoft Group titled, "Systems and vendors - a joint choice." In this piece, Secaur discusses the current trends making the management and evaluation of vendor and service provider risk so critical in the investment management industry today.



Secaur explains: "The investment management marketplace is being transformed by a variety of factors including globalization, product diversification, and complex regulatory measures, all of which necessitates an increased reliance on external vendors, suppliers, and service providers. The time is now for asset managers to take stock of their exposure to what is undoubtedly a vast network of third-party providers within the technology and operations ecosystem."



Read the article and watch the video to learn about:



-- Why managing vendor risk is more critical than ever -- How the vendor playing field has evolved and how to quickly assess risk -- Best practices for the search and selection process -- Steps to mitigating risk and maintaining a vendor relationship over the long term



Secaur states that firms that keep in mind the longevity of their vendor relationships will take the most prudent approach to the search, selection and implementation of an enterprise software system or service. "In a perfect world, third party providers will grow with their clients' businesses, and the relationships that are built should pay dividends for a decade or longer. Entering a new vendor relationship should never be taken lightly; it's a partnership and a marriage and should be approached accordingly."



Since its launch in 2009, SimCorp's Journal of Applied IT in Investment Management has come to be recognized as a primary source of information about new ideas and trends in the industry, offering guidance as to how investment managers successfully tackle current and future challenges from an IT perspective. Recent contributors include: Alex Birkin, Partner, EMEIA Industry Leader and Global Advisory Leader, Wealth & Asset Management, EY, Paul Mawson, PwC Partner, Asset and Wealth Management and Ian Woodhouse, PwC Director, Asset and Wealth Management.



To read this article and other industry thought leadership pieces featured in The Journal of Applied IT in Investment Management, please click here.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Erica Fidel, SimCorp North America, efl@simcorp.com, +1 212 994 9453 Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474



About SimCorp SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.



About Citisoft Citisoft is a global consulting firm dedicated to servicing the investment management industry. Citisoft's staff and management bring credibility and hands-on knowledge to every facet of their client relationships, backed by a history of successful partnerships with leading investment management firms and industry service providers. With a deep understanding of all aspects of the investment management process, Citisoft's clients benefit from the firm's ability to identify industry trends and accurately assess their effects. Through its Advisory and Delivery services, Citisoft offers a full complement of consulting capabilities ranging from strategy formation through guiding and implementing successful business change. Citisoft, Inc. and Citisoft, PLC constitute The Citisoft Group with operations in North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. For more information, please visit www.citisoft.com.