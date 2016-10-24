In the period from 17 to 21 October 2016, Tryg purchased own shares for an amount of DKK 46m as part of the share buy back programme of DKK 1,000m initiated on 6 April 2016. The programme will run until 30 December 2016.



Since the share buy back programme was initiated, the total number of repurchased shares is 6,261,250at a total amount of DKK 802m corresponding to 80% of the programme.



Last week the following transactions have been made:



Number of shares Average Transaction purchase price value (DKK) -------------------------------------------------------------- 17 October 2016 102,585 134.37 13,784,049 -------------------------------------------------------------- 18 October 2016 25,718 135.25 3,478,277 -------------------------------------------------------------- 19 October 2016 30,000 135.21 4,056,444 -------------------------------------------------------------- 20 October 2016 85,303 135.04 11,519,206 -------------------------------------------------------------- 21 October 2016 100,025 135.44 13,547,406 -------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated 343,631 135.00 46,385,382 --------------------------------------------------------------



See all transactions on each trading day in the attachment.



The share buy back programme is arranged in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation no. 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016.



With the transactions stated above, Tryg owns a total of 6,414,155 shares, corresponding to 2.2 % of the total number of shares of 282,541,204. Adjusted for own shares, the number of shares is 276,127,049.



Additional information



For further information visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations;



-- Investor Relations Officer Gianandrea Roberti on +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk -- Investor Relations Manager Peter Brondt on +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk



Tryg is the second-largest insurance company in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for 2.7 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and 60% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 500m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=590936