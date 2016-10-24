Hexon Property PLC: INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

HEXON PROPERTY PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET

TICKER: HEXON SERIES A; ISIN: GB00BYM94444

FOR RELEASE: 24 OCTOBER 2016

INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A CORPORATE BONDS AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION

The Directors of Hexon Property PLC announce that the Company intends to list its Series "A" 7% Corporate Bonds for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.

In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.hexonproperty.com (http://www.hexonproperty.com)

The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Series "A" Bonds being 31 October 2016.

THE DIRECTORS OF HEXON PROPERTY PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Hexon Property PLC is a company registered in England which raises finance for property development projects to be undertaken by the Hexon group of companies, of which it is a part.

Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.hexonproperty.com (http://www.hexonproperty.com)

Company contact details:

info@hexonproperty.com (mailto:info@hexonproperty.com)

+44 (0) 1252 750540

Certified Adviser:

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)

+43 1 740 408045

Final Submission Document.pdf (http://hugin.info/173283/R/2050782/767191.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hexon Property PLC via Globenewswire

