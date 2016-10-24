Regulatory News:

Qt Group Plc will publish its 2016 financial statements on February 16, 2017 at 8:00 am.

The financial statements will be published as part of the company's annual report, which contains the report of the Board of Directors, consolidated and parent company financial statements, and the auditor's report for the period January 1, December 31, 2016. At the same time the Corporate Governance Statement and the remuneration report for the financial year 2016 will be published.

Qt Group Plc will publish financial reports in 2017 as follows:

Interim Statement for January-March on April 27, 2017 at 8:00 am,

Half-Year Report August 10, 2017 at 8:00 am and

Interim Statement for January-September on October 23, 2017 at 8:00 am.

Qt Group Plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on March 14, 2017, starting at 10.00 am. The AGM material will be available on the company's website at www.qt.io on February 16, 2017.

