sprite-preloader
Montag, 24.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,371 Euro		-0,255
-4,53 %
WKN: A2AH7G ISIN: FI4000198031 Ticker-Symbol: 2QT 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QT GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QT GROUP PLC
QT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QT GROUP PLC5,371-4,53 %