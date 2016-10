JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Leading International Port Operator ICTSI for Reliability in Extreme Environments

Reader Enquiries :









Press Contact :

JLT Mobile Computers

(Europe) JLT Mobile Computers

(USA) PRismaPR



Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO JLT US Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46-470-53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480-705-4200 x215 Tel.: +44-20-8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com)





eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)



Picture available: info@prismapr.com (mailto:info@prismapr.com)

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at AAPA 2016 (http://www.aapa-ports.org/unifying/content.aspx?ItemNumber=21208),

New Orleans, LA, US, 23-26 October

Booth 404

Press Release 11/2016

JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Leading International Port Operator ICTSI for Reliability in Extreme Environments

Rugged JLT VERSO 12 mobile computers keep containers moving during hottest Middle-Eastern summer temperatures at Basra Gateway Terminal in Iraq

Växjö, Sweden, 24th October 2016 * * * JLT Mobile Computers (http://www.jltmobile.com/), a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces that it has successfully delivered a total of 50 JLT VERSO 12 (http://www.jltmobile.com/products/verso-12-rugged-computer) mobile computers to the Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT). BGT, which is operated by leading terminal operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), is Iraq's premier container and multi-purpose cargo handling facility at the port of Umm Qasr. This order represents the third port in the ICTSI group that uses JLT mobile computers, following major design wins at Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) in Gdynia, Poland, and Batumi International Container Terminal (BICTL) in Batumi, Georgia. BGT opened an extension to its facility on 12th October 2016, with the first container lifted by one of two new ship-to-shore cranes during the opening ceremony (https://www.porttechnology.org/news/basra_terminal_expansion_inaugurated?utm_source=Port+Technology+Newsletter&utm_campaign=a5fc5abc8e-PortTechnology_Daily12_10_2016&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_89349292d5-a5fc5abc8e-234994513).

Working with its key contractor and business partner Autepra (http://www.autepra.eu), JLT delivered 50 VERSO 12 rugged mobile computers prior to the opening of BGT's new facility. The computers are operated with new equipment including reach stackers, terminal tractors, and forklifts. All the BGT computers are used with the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS).

In this part of the Middle East, temperatures can reach the extremes on a daily basis, so it's essential that the computers used can withstand this environment to ensure that operations keep running seamlessly. Any interruption in service, however small, can have massive knock-on effects on productivity.

"Basra Gateway Terminal has one of the harshest operating environments for a port terminal in the world," says Sebastiano Cerneka, ICTSI's Head of IT for Europe and the Middle East. "This summer, we recorded a temperature of 53°C, the hottest in the Western Hemisphere. During that time the JLT VERSO 12 computers, which are not used in air conditioned environments, kept working. Being able to rely on JLT's VERSO 12 rugged mobile computers means we can continue to meet the needs of shipping lines and cargo shippers despite the extreme weather and temperatures we experience as a matter of course."

"While the key challenge for the rugged mobile computers supplied to BGT is absolute reliability in extreme temperatures, seamless integration with the port's systems was also critical," points out Tomas Girdzevicius, CEO, Autepra. "Selecting JLT's VERSO 12 rugged mobile computers meant the temperature requirement could be met with a computer that's pre-certified as ready to work with the terminal operating system BGT was already using. Integration was therefore as quick and straightforward as possible."

Equipped with Intel® Atom Quad Core Series processors, the VERSO 12 computer is the latest generation of high-performance vehicle-mounted PCs from JLT that are developed from the ground up for use in the harshest environments and for business-critical functions. JLT's entire VERSO range has been validated as ready for integration into any shipping port or terminal running Navis N4.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 90,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2015 was SEK 81 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com).

11-16_JLT-Selected-by-ICTSI-Basra-Gateway-Terminal-Iraq_ENG_final (http://hugin.info/3085/R/2050958/767259.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: JLT Mobile Computers AB via Globenewswire