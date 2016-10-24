Regulatory News:

Fred. Olsen Energy (OSE:FOE)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Fred. Olsen Energy ASA was held today, Monday 24 October 2016. All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the Summon for the Extraordinary General Meeting, which was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 3 October 2016.

Please find the protocol from the EGM at http://mb.cision.com/Main/1794/2107449/579216.pdf.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161024005964/en/

Contacts:

Fred. Olsen Energy

Pressoffice

+47 22 34 12 43