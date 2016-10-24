Constrained Premium Inventory Supply Drives Increase In Programmatic Guaranteed Video Buying Among UK Advertisers

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Videology - a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising - reported that the share of programmatic guaranteed inventory rose from 47% in Q2 2016 to 58% in Q3 2016, confirming marketers' efforts to lock in premium media supply.

"In the UK, we've got a supply shortage, so it is no surprise marketers continue to favour guaranteed upfront inventory buying"-Jana Eisenstein, Managing Director, EMEA, Videology. "According to the recent eMarketer research, as videos importance comes increasingly into focus, its supply growth will follow. The 51.0% of total video advertising that will trade programmatically in the UK this year is expected to grow to 71.4% by 2018, (eMarketer). It is expected that Branding activity will drive much of this growth in the upcoming year."

Videology's 3rd Quarter U.K. Video Market At-A-Glance analysis also found that as television and video buying continues to converge, 9 in 10 advertisers continued to buy video ads in the same guaranteed manner as they would TV advertising.

Jana Eisenstein says, "When you look at it, TV and digital have more in common than most assume. It's time for the industry to embrace the new opportunities holistically rather than in silos. Online viewing is no longer a niche behaviour but a mainstream activity that appeals across age groups and social groups. Premium digital video is increasingly watched on the big screen as well as small ones, and in shared viewing environments as well as alone."

According to an analysis of all impressions run through Videology's platform in Q3 2016, view-through rate remained the priority for UK advertisers and agencies when establishing campaign objectives. 61% of UK advertisers optimised their campaigns towards view-through rate, up from 49% in the beginning of the year, as advertisers seek to reach audiences interested in viewing their video ad in full.

Other highlights from the Q3 2016 UK Video Market At-A-Glance infographic include:

As brands continue to plan digital video holistically, 66% of all UK campaigns are running on more than one device in Q3 2016.

71% of all ads served were 30 seconds long, also the most common length for TV ads, this is indicative of how advertisers think of premium digital video and look to run their digital video campaigns in TV like environments.

In the UK, the overall viewable rate in Q3 2016 was 55%. Publisher Private Marketplaces reported the highest average viewable rate of 77%.

Videology's Q3 2016 UK Video Market At-A-Glance Infographic can be found here.

About Videology

Videology (videologygroup.com) is a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising. By simplifying big data, we empower marketers and media companies to make smarter advertising decisions to fully harness the value of their audience across screens. Our math and science-based technology enables our customers to manage, measure and optimize digital video and TV advertising to achieve the best results in the converging media landscape.

Videology, Inc., is a privately-held, venture-backed company, whose investors include Catalyst Investors, Comcast Ventures, NEA, Pinnacle Ventures, and Valhalla Partners. Videology is headquartered in New York, NY with key offices in Baltimore, Austin, Toronto, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and sales teams across North America.