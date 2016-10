RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent speculation on a possible offer for Rockwell Automation Inc.(ROK), Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) denied categorically these rumours.



There were reports that Schneider Electric was looking to buy Rockwell Automation in a deal that could value the US automation giant at around $18 billion.



