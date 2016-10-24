sprite-preloader
Montag, 24.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,006 Euro		-0,015
-0,30 %
WKN: 865048 ISIN: GB0005758098 Ticker-Symbol: MGI 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEGGITT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,927
5,079
17:14
4,947
5,043
17:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEGGITT PLC
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGGITT PLC5,006-0,30 %