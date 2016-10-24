Meropenem for injection now available

Amneal Biosciences has launched its second generic medication for the healthcare institutional market.

Meropenem for injection, USP (I.V.), an AP-rated generic equivalent to Merrem, is available in 500 mg per vial and 1 g per vial strengths, each sold in a 10-count package. The product began shipping October 7th through wholesalers, distributors and directly to the trade.

"We're very pleased that meropenem is now available to healthcare providers in institutional settings who depend on affordable, reliable supplies of these critical medicines," said Charles Lucarelli, Amneal Biosciences president. "We will continue to focus our product development and long-term strategy on meeting the needs of hospitals, clinics and other health facilities which are often the first line of care for patients."

Amneal Biosciences (www.amnealbiosciences.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, is dedicated to the commercialization of high-barrier-to-entry generic and specialty pharmaceuticals such as injectables, oncologics, anti-infectives and support care for healthcare providers and patients of all ages. The company's expertise and focus on the unique needs and logistics of this market ensure the same level of quality and service for healthcare institutions and professionals that Amneal delivers to its retail customers.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a privately-held company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is one of the largest and fastest growing generics pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. Founded in 2002, Amneal now has more than 4,000 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe, working together to bring high quality affordable medicines to patients worldwide. Amneal has significantly expanded its portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

