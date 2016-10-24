FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- AgreeYa Solutions -- an industry innovator in developing and supplying world-class software, solutions and services -- is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the NARCA (The National Association of Retail Collection Attorneys) Fall Conference Oct. 26-29, 2016 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev. The national summit, provides AgreeYa the perfect opportunity to showcase its diverse suite of technology offerings including the flagship solution, Cogent, which is a complete collection and case management software which enables creditors' rights law firms to automate business operations and regulatory compliance requirements.

"The Fall NARCA conference brings together the finest attorneys and professionals in creditor's rights law and collection practices," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "We are eager to demonstrate Cogent 5.0, an end-to-end case management software platform, to the conference attendees. Unique in its applications, scope and capabilities, Cogent helps organizations remain compliant with changing CFBP regulations, optimizes and configures processes and can even improve collections by up to 40 percent."

Providing unparalleled capacity, scalability and suitability; Cogent delivers an immediate performance upgrade for firms handling the complexities of legal and collection activities. "The Cogent system is unlike any other software solution in the marketplace," says Kaul. "Users will discover improved productivity, enhanced inventory control and greater flexibility in managing their organizational execution."

AgreeYa experts will be on hand at booth #16 throughout the conference to demonstrate and explain the superior benefits of the new Cogent platform, including:

Simplify document management

Provide third-party interface options

Drive consistency, time and cost savings with greater flexibility

Measure return on investment for companies

AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,400 professionals across its 15 offices in eight countries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes Cogent (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), among other solutions.

