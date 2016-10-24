DANBURY, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Crown World Mobility (CWM) -- the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions -- is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Leotti to vice president of business development for North America. With 21 years of industry experience and 11 years with CWM, Leotti's wealth of knowledge and experience will help him drive CWM to new heights in his new role. Effective immediately, Leotti will develop existing sales talent, recruit and train new sales professionals and manage the complete sales cycle. He will also support the North American business development staff and branch general managers by working with them to develop successful local pipelines for their branches and for the North America sales group.

"Robert is a huge asset to Crown," says Jennifer Harvey, managing director, North America. "Since he started with us 11 years ago, he's excelled in every role he's been in and has driven the company toward greater and greater success. We look forward to the successes he'll bring with this new position."

Prior to his appointment to vice president of business development for North America, Leotti served as business development director of the northeast region, and was then appointed to general manager of CWM's New York area operations. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of the management and growth of moving services, destination services, records management and fine art services. He ensured that the area provided consistently excellent customer service at all levels, and was responsible for the office's implementation and adherence to company strategies and policies.

"I am thrilled to have been appointed to this new role," says Leotti. "No company can come close to CWM -- our global presence is unparalleled, and I look forward to moving us towards even greater heights."

For more information on CWM, visit http://www.crownworldmobility.com.

Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale -- global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to -- at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3070555



MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679

leslie@beyondfifteen.com



