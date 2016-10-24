

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - University of Maine professor Gordon Hamilton has died while conducting research in Antarctica on Saturday.



The 50 year-old physical glaciologist was working on White Island in the Ross Archipelago in Antarctica, when the snowmobile he was riding hit a crevasse. He was killed in the 100-foot fall, according to the National Science Foundation. Hamilton was conducting NSF-funded research at the time of the accident.



He had conducted research for several seasons in the area, the University said.



'The University of Maine has lost one of its leading scientists,' says UMaine President Susan J. Hunter. 'Gordon's glaciology research around the world - from Antarctica to Greenland - was second to none. He leaves a legacy as an outstanding scientist, and a caring mentor and well-known teacher to undergraduate and graduate students' she added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX