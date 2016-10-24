Feed Preservatives Market Worth 3.57 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Feed Preservatives Marketby Type (Feed Acidifiers, Mold Inhibitors, Feed Antioxidants, Anticaking Agents), Livestock (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture), Feed Type (Compound Feed, Feed Premix, Feed Meal, Silage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", the market is projected to reach USD 3.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 77 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Feed Preservatives Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-preservative-market-260003490.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

With the growing awareness about customized formulations and feed management practices to reduce production costs and improve livestock health, the meat processors and livestock farmers have been investing on nutrient-rich and high quality feed products.

"Feed acidifiers dominated the Feed Preservatives Market, by type, in 2015"

Feed acidifiers have become an integral part of compound feed significantly after the EU ban on antibiotics in 2006. Acidifiers have been gaining strong growth due to its demand among monogastric species such as poultry and swine. The European region was the largest market for feed acidifiers in 2015 due to the strict regulatory restrictions on antibiotics and the increasing popularity for feed acidifiers as a suitable alternative.

"The application of feed preservatives is projected to gain strong growth in the feed premix industry"

Feed premixes is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, on the basis of feed type, from 2016 to 2022, due to the increased need to sustain the quality of premix ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids which are easily perishable and can deteriorate in the presence of light, heat, or air. The growing demand for feed premixes to maintain livestock health in turn would boost the usage of feed preservatives by manufacturers to maintain the premix quality.

Make an Inquiry:http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=260003490

"Europe accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015"

The European region has been a dominant user of feed preservatives due to the highly regulated environment for feed production, especially in the Western European region. The Feed Preservatives Market has been supported by the increasing focus of the European authorities on food safety concerns and livestock health. The efforts to improve feed conversion efficiency without any loss in nutrient quality have also been a strong factor for feed preservatives to be utilized as an essential feed additive.

The Feed Preservatives Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of key service providers. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Impextraco NV (Belgium), and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.).

Browse related reports:

Feed Acidifiers Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Fumaic Acid, Lactic Acid, Formic Acid, and Others), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquatics, and Others), Form, Brand, & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-acidifiers-market-163262152.html

Feed Additives Market by Type (Antioxidants, Acidifiers, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Amino Acids & Binders), Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, & Aquatic Animals), Form, Function, & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-additives-market-870.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Subscribe Reports from Agriculture Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets