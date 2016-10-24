JANESVILLE, WI--(Marketwired - October 24, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens in Janesville on Oct. 24 at 2811 Milton Ave., Suite 160. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 250 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Janesville is the second location for owners Lori VanCoulter and Jim Hineline, who also own uBreakiFix Machesney Park. The pair plans to open two more stores in Rockford, Ill., and Beloit, Wis., in the future.

"uBreakiFix is an affordable alternative to replacement when a phone, tablet, laptop or other electronic device breaks," VanCoulter said. "We're excited to bring the brand's quality device repair and exceptional customer service to the Janesville community and look forward to continuing to grow throughout the state."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Janesville is the brand's tenth location in Wisconsin, joining locations in Appleton, East Madison, Green Bay, Madison, Brookfield, Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee, Greenfield and West Milwaukee.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Janesville community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Janesville is located at 2811 Milton Ave. Ste. 160 and can be reached at: (608) 743-9550. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/24/11G119175/Images/UBIF_Image-3a38a4e70862a5fdbc3783ac94afc79f.jpg

For more information, contact:

Molly White

404-510-0491

Molly@seesparkgo.com