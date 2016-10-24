CORONA, CA--(Marketwired - October 24, 2016) - Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, a Professional Wealth Management & Financial Planning Service Firm, today announced that it has opened a new office in Santa Barbara, California to accommodate growth and better meet the needs of their clients. In addition to the new office, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group has announced a valuable and seasoned addition to their firm, Mr. Andrew Anable.

"Our decision to develop operations in Santa Barbara, California was initiated by strong demand for professional retirement and financial planning services in this county," said Reid Abedeen, managing partner at SIAG. "This expansion is an important step towards our goal of extending our services to Santa Barbarans seeking a caring and personalized approach to financial planning."

Founded in 2002, Safeguard currently assists clients in the Inland Empire, San Diego County, Ventura County, and greater Sacramento areas. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group is recognized for their personalized approach and customized, case by case specialty service.

Andrew Anable is a seasoned financial professional who has been assisting clients and their families with estate, financial, and retirement objectives for over 20 years. "I believe an investment advisor should approach your financial health comprehensively and consider your entire portfolio to help ensure each critical element is in place," said Andrew Anable.

About Safeguard Investment Advisory Group

Founded in 2002, the partners at Safeguard, Reid Abedeen, Rick Rivera, MBA, Eddie Sota, Dennis P. Notchick, CFP ® , Dan Carter and Andrew Anable are independent and work on a fee-based system, ensuring a fiduciary responsibility to their clientele. As a registered investment advisory firm, Safeguard does not receive commissions for investment advice. The firm represents their clients well and offer a variety of investment opportunities. For more information about Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, visit its website at www.safeguardinvestment.com.

