TROY, MI--(Marketwired - October 24, 2016) - Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, will release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Monday, November 7, 2016. The company will host a conference call, including a question and answer opportunity, to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The call may be accessed via the internet at kellyservices.com or via telephone at (800) 288-9626 (domestic) and (651) 291-5254 (international). The pass code is Kelly Services.
A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at kellyservices.com or by calling (800) 475-6701 (domestic) and (320) 365-3844 (international). The access code is 333873.
About Kelly Services
As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct-hire basis.
