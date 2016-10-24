TROY, MI--(Marketwired - October 24, 2016) - Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, will release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Monday, November 7, 2016. The company will host a conference call, including a question and answer opportunity, to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call may be accessed via the internet at kellyservices.com or via telephone at (800) 288-9626 (domestic) and (651) 291-5254 (international). The pass code is Kelly Services.

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at kellyservices.com or by calling (800) 475-6701 (domestic) and (320) 365-3844 (international). The access code is 333873.

About Kelly Services

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct-hire basis. In 2016, the Company is commemorating 70 years of industry leadership. Kelly ® has a role in managing employment opportunities for more than one million workers around the globe by employing 550,000 of these individuals directly with the remaining workers engaged through its talent supply chain network of supplier partners. Revenue in 2015 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, & Twitter.

Analyst Contact

James Polehna

(248) 244-4586

james_polehna@kellyservices.com



Media Contact

Jane Stehney

(248) 244-5630

jane_stehney@kellyservices.com