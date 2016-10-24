Technavio's latest report on the globalanesthesia endotracheal tubes (ETT) marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on orthopedics and medical devices sector, says, "The market will grow because of the high sales of both cuffed and uncuffed ETTs. The Americas led the global market with a large share of the global market, followed by EMEA and APAC. In 2015, North America was the largest contributor of revenue to the market on account of the large number of surgical procedures performed in this region

Surgical procedures, including minimally invasive surgeries, across the world are expected to grow by 30% to 40%. These procedures involve the use of anesthesia in various orthopedic, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurology, and cosmetics-related procedures. This will lead to increasing demand for anesthesia disposable devices such as anesthesia ETTs.

The top three emerging trends driving the global anesthesia ETT according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Focus on silver-coated ETT for prevention of VAP

VAP is one of the most common hospital-spread infections in people who are intubated and mechanically ventilated. According to a study conducted in 2015, the incidence of VAP is 23% to 26% in all infectious diseases contracted at critical care unit and 15% to 25% in ventilated cases. ETTs are found to be an unconventional risk factor for VAP. The difficulty in prevention can be overcome by silver-coated ETTs as they release silver cations slowly and possess a strong antimicrobial effect. These devices could prove to be an effective intervention in preventing VAP in people who require mechanical ventilation for 24 hours or longer.

"The study also showcased positive results, showing no secondary adverse effects on individuals. In addition, there was a decrease in the incidence of VAP by 50%, delay in VAP occurrence, and a decline in antibiotic use in silver-coated ETT compared to the regular ETT," according to Srinivas.

EMG monitoring technique promoting the usage of ETTs

Existing ETT devices are being equipped with additional features to enhance their usage so that the results are effective, and there are no side effects. For instance, Neurovision EMG monitoring ETT is used to monitor the recurrent laryngeal nerve, using a standard ETT. The Cobra ETTsingle channel and Cobra EMG monitoring ETT two-channel are being used to create an open airway for patient ventilation while simultaneously monitoring the EMG activity and assessment of the nerves involved in the laryngeal activity.

Availability of online purchasing for anesthesia products

Vendors have increased online marketing and promotional activities to provide better accessibility to their products and to gain more sales. Online marketing services allow vendors to minimize set-up, distribution, and operational costs. Many small and large vendors such as MedicalExpo and IndiaMART sell anesthesia disposables online, which is proving to be a convenience for consumers. Manufacturers, like Armstrong Medical and Medplus, also sell anesthesia disposables through online platforms. They also provide discounts and promotional offers to increase the number of online purchases. This is a significant advantage for individuals who need products delivered to their homes, especially those receiving post-operative care.

The top prominent vendors are as follows:

C. R. Bard

ConvaTec

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

