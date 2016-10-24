Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM

WHAT: CES Unveiled Paris returns to France tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25 for its largest edition to date. The event unites French tech companies, top media, industry analysts, buyers and industry leaders from more than 15 countries. Schedule is as follows: 1-2 PM Registration 2-3:30 PM Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM Trends and Market Research Presentation CES News Conference Karen Chupka, Sr. VP, CES and Corporate Business Strategy, CTA Dr. Shawn DuBravac, CFA, Chief Economist and Sr. Director of Research, CTA Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA 3:30-6 PM Networking Reception Tabletop Exhibition WHERE: Palais Brongniart 28 Place de la Bourse 75002 Paris, France WHO: A total of 63 innovative tech companies will showcase groundbreaking products and technologies across a wide range of product categories, including drones, virtual reality, health and wellness, smart home tech, wearables, 3D printing and more. Business France returns as an event partner bringing technology services, products and content to CES Unveiled Paris. Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. WEBSITE: See a preview of the excitement to come at CES Unveiled Paris as well as a sneak peek into the products that will be showcased.

Note to Editors: The official name of the global technology event is "CES Please do not use "Consumer Electronics Show" or "International CES" to refer to the event.

