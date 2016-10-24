Abu Dhabi to Host the World's Largest Gathering of Women Speakers of Parliament

GENEVA, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

50 female Speakers of Parliament from around the world to gather at first-of-its-kind summit under the theme "United for Shaping the Future"

Focuses on the role of women speakers around the world in mobilizing efforts to address current and future challenges

At the 135th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly and Related Meetings in Geneva today, the UAE Federal National Council along with IPU announced The Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, set to take place at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 12-13 December 2016.

This unique gathering of 50 women Speakers of Parliament will be held under the theme "United for Shaping the Future" and will focus on framing actionable recommendations around key issues such as gender inequality, economic disparities and intolerance. Through a series of panel discussions led by key thought leaders from sectors including government, academia, science, international organizations and civil society, the Summit will devise a unified strategy to implement solutions through legislative means.

Speaking about the IPU's agenda for the Summit, IPU President Saber Chowdhury said: "We are delighted that the women speakers will meet this year in the U.A.E. at the invitation of Speaker Al Qubaisi, the first woman to preside over the FNC and the first woman Speaker of a national parliament in the Arab world. From a Summit taking place in the Arab world, I particularly look forward to their guidance on how to safeguard peace and security and promote tolerance."

Speaking in Geneva at the announcement of the Summit, Speaker Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, said: "The Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament is a platform to discuss the megatrends that are transforming our economies and societies, debate the grand challenges as well as opportunities they pose and determine the best course of action. As leaders we have to think bigger; we have to think better; we have to think ahead. Through the Summit, it is our aim to create a foundation on which we can build a sustainable vision of the future that is inclusive, representative and realistic."

The Summit, which is jointly organized by the IPU and the UAE Federal National Council, will close with the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which will call upon parliaments worldwide to work together to tackle the current and future challenges.

