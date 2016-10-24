Aircraft Seating Market to Grow at 13.78% CAGR by 2021 Wide Body Aircraft is one of the Growth Drivers

PUNE, India, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The new report Global Aircraft Seating Market (By Seat Type, By Aircraft Type, By Fit Type): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021) published at ReportsnReports.com strategically shows Long term growth in Asia Pacific; Surging demand for low cost carriers and Wide Body aircraft growing at a high pace. This report porter's five forces analysis on Aircraft Seating Market, SWOT Analysis and also provides policy and regulatory landscape.

Complete report on Aircraft Seating Market spreads across 180 pages, analysing 10 companies, supported with 48 tables and 70 figures is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/725323-global-aircraft-seating-market-by-seat-type-by-aircraft-type-by-fit-type-analysis-by-region-by-country-2016-2021-by-aircraft-seat-type-suites-first-class-business-class-and-premium-economy-and-economy-cl-and-japan.html.

Global Aircraft Seating Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% during 2016 - 2021. The strong growth in aircraft seating market is driven by the surging demand for air transport with new emerging markets in developing regions. Rise in passenger traffic as well as increase in aircraft orders and deliveries are the major factors affecting the growth aircraft seating market.

Although, narrow body aircraft holds the major percentage share in the total existing and in demand aircrafts, wide body aircrafts is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, Europe holds the largest market share mainly due to manufacturing hub for aircraft manufacturers. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.

According to research report, Global Aircraft Seating Market (By Aircraft Seat Type; By Aircraft Type; By Fit Type, By Region): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), Global Aircraft Seating Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~13.78% during 2016 - 2021. Global Aircraft Seating Market has been segmented on basis of Aircraft Seat Type (Suites, First Class, Business Class; and Premium Economy and Economy Class), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft; and Regional Transport Aircraft), Fit Type (Line Fit and Retrofit); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW); Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, China and Japan).

Company Profiling: Zodiac Aerospace, BE Aerospace Inc., Recaro Aircraft Seating, Geven S.p.A, HAECO Americas, ZIM FLUGSITZ GMBH, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd and STELIA Aerospace. Order a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=725323.

Another related report on Aircraft is The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2016-2026. The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2016-2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aircraft engines, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The Global Military Aircraft Engines market is expected to be worth US$8.7 billion in 2016 and is expected increase to US$11.2 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 2.60% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific with an estimated share of 27.9% over the forecast period followed by the North America at 27.4% and Europe at 26.5%. The Middle Eastern market for military aircraft is expected to account for a share of 12.2% followed by the Latin American and African markets with a cumulative share of 6.0%. Combat aircraft engine and Other aircraft engines are expected to account for 46.1% and 20.2% of the military aircraft engine market respectively, followed by Transport aircraft engines and Rotorcraft engines, with a cumulative share of 33.6%. Comprehensive table of Content is Available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/541430-the-global-military-aircraft-engines-market-2016-2026.html.

Browse other reports on Automotive and its submarket at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/automotive/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 100+ leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd floor, metropole, Next to inox theatre, Bund garden road,

Pune-411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsnreports.com



Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https: //twitter.com/marketsreports

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/111656568937629536321/posts

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml