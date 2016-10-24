Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2016) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Money Services Business (MSB) and is successfully registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

"Another great accomplishment for NetCents as we rapidly expand our business. We want to be at the forefront of compliance, regulation and reporting. NetCents will set forth best practices to effectively offer a secure and compliant FINTRAC MSB digital payment platform," commented Clayton Moore, CEO and Founder of NetCents. "NetCents is moving rapidly from a development stage company to full commercialization across our product lines and services. Over the past couple of months, the company has executed several complex initiatives and continues to make advancements in delivering a full service digital payment platform with industry changing features. Overall, the company's operations, competitive posture and foundation for profitable growth are all stronger today than ever before."

About NetCents

NetCents is an electronic payments technology company offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments by a variety of payments methods through its processing platform. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc. to streamline the process and user experience of transacting online. The NetCents platform is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way™.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.netcents.biz or contact Robert Meister, Capital Markets at Ph: 604.676.5248 or email: Robert.meister@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

Clayton Moore, Founder/CEO

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 1500, 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.