Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2016) - Further to the press release dated September 12, 2016, Desert Gold Ventures Inc, (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 21, 2016 the Company was granted official approval of its application for a one year extension on its exploration license at the Company's Farabantourou permit in Western Mali. The permit is now secured until November 19, 2017.
About Farabantourou
- Farabantourou is located on the Senegal-Mali Fault Zone (SMFZ) 40km south of the IAMGOLD/AngloGold Anshanti Sadiola Mine and 50km north of Randgold's Loulou Mine. Both these mines are on the SMFZ.
- The Company has declared a NI 43-101 resource in the North Eastern sector of the property known as the Barani East Deposit. The resource contains the following gold content;
- An indicated mineral resource of 652,00 tons at 2.22 grams per ton for 46,600 ounces of gold.
- An inferred mineral resource of 317,000 tons at 2.29 grams per ton for 23,000 ounces of gold.
- Mineral resource estimates were made using a cut-off grade of 0.5 grams per ton.
- In addition to the Barani East deposit, Farabantourou hosts 5 other known mineralized zones that are largely unexplored combining for nearly 5 km of strike. The Company is actively seeking joint venture partners and investors to assist in the development of Farabantourou.
- The Company has developed a USD $1.5 million exploration program to asses the remaining targets at Farabantourou and complete the necessary engineering work to transition the permit into an exploitation license. Program highlights include;
- 3,000 meters of trenching
- 8,000 meters of RC drilling
- 3,500 meters of Diamond drilling