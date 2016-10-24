Developers Can Now Choose From Twenty Natural Text-To-Speech Voices in Eight Languages to Enable in Their Products and Services Globally

SoundHound Inc., the leading innovator in sound recognition and voice-enabled conversational intelligence technologies, today announced a partnership with SELVAS AI Inc. (formerly known as Diotek), the leading provider of high quality text-to-speech (TTS) solutions, to make the Selvy TTS cloud-based solution available on the Houndify voice recognition and conversational intelligence platform.

Through the partnership, developers using Houndify will have access to 20 distinct TTS voices across eight languages to enable natural sounding, high quality spoken outputs in their products and services. Houndify developers can enable the "Selvy TTS Voice Collection," set their preferred parameters, and start receiving audio data in response from the Houndify platform. The following voices and languages are available immediately as a cloud service for developers using Houndify.com:

English (U.S.): Sarah, Judy, Chris (female) Richard (male)

Sarah, Judy, Chris (female) Richard (male) English (U.K.): Claire (female)

Claire (female) Korean: Yujin, Sujin, Mijin, Hyejin (female) Minjun, Gichan (male) Aram (child)

Yujin, Sujin, Mijin, Hyejin (female) Minjun, Gichan (male) Aram (child) Chinese (Mandarin): Xiaoling (female) Jiaoling (male)

Xiaoling (female) Jiaoling (male) Japanese: Otoha, Naomi (female) Eita (male)

Otoha, Naomi (female) Eita (male) Spanish (Mexico): Veronica (female)

Veronica (female) French (Canada): Estelle (female)

Estelle (female) Portuguese (Brazil): Monica (female)

"Partnering with SELVAS AI enables us to provide best in class TTS outputs for developers and device makers leveraging the Houndify platform," said James Hom, co-founder Vice President of SoundHound Inc. "We're thrilled to be able to add more languages and voices to Houndify as part of our mission to 'Houndify everything.'"

"Through our partnership with SoundHound to enable access to SELVAS AI's advanced TTS solution, we hope to serve the various needs to leverage multiple languages and voices across global markets," said James K. Kim, CEO of SELVAS AI. "We are looking to provide additional solutions in areas of TTS, handwriting recognition and image processing technology in the near future through extensive research and investment."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of SoundHound Inc.'s recent Houndify partnerships with Uber and Yelp, which make their respective data sets accessible to developers using the Houndify platform. Houndify launched in December 2015, after a decade of research and development, and enables developers to revolutionize their products and services by adding voice-enabled conversational intelligence to any app or product. Houndify is already featured in SoundHound Inc.'s mobile apps, Hound and SoundHound, making them hands-free and voice interface enabled.

In addition, more than 15,000 partners have registered to use the Houndify platform for their products, including NVIDIA, Samsung and more. Houndify provides the world's fastest ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition), the world's most advanced NLU (Natural Language Understanding), unmatched speed and accuracy utilizing "Speech-to-Meaning," software development kits (SDKs) across all major operating systems and platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, Unix, and Raspberry Pi, giving unparalleled speed-to-market and the ability to scale, and includes an ever-expanding set of domains of understanding and knowledge graphs. Developers and product creators can bring the power of voice-enabled conversational intelligence to their products or services within days.

About SoundHound Inc.:

SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, TVs, music speakers, and every other part of the emerging 'connected' world. Our consumer product, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-Meaning technology to showcase a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to leverage and showcase the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound product applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we empower developers to be part of the Speech-to-Meaning revolution. Our Mission: Houndify everything.

About SELVAS AI Inc.:

SELVAS AI Inc. provides a deep-learning solution for text-to-speech (TTS), handwriting recognition and image processing, which can be leveraged across multiple disciplines such as healthcare, education and security. We offer sensitivity interface technology and applied software solutions, as well as language processing and automatic interpretation solutions, for more convenient learning and communication experience for users around the world.

