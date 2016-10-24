Eurocine Vaccines Announces Initiation of Clinical Study of the Nasal Influenza Vaccine Candidate Immunose' FLU

SOLNA, Sweden, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Eurocine Vaccines today announced the start of a phase I/II clinical study of the quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate Immunose' FLU, a novel nose drop formulation based on the company's technology Endocine' and inactivated split antigens. The first subjects have been dosed in the study, which is conducted during the present influenza season, 2016/2017.

"We are very pleased that our nasal influenza vaccine candidate, Immunose' FLU, has entered the clinical development stage," said Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais, Chief Scientific Officer. "This is the first step on the path to create a better, more effective influenza vaccine for children."

"After months of preparations, we are at a very exciting point in the development," said Dr. Marie Olliver, Director of Clinical Development. "We have been working intensely with our contract research organizations, and I am particularly satisfied that we have started the study a bit ahead of schedule".

Dr. Hans Arwidsson, Chief Executive Officer, said "I am impressed by the commitment and diligence showed by both our internal team and our team of contract research organizations. This important milestone will be very valuable to bring to BIO Europe 2016 in Cologne, where I will have numerous partnering meetings in a couple of weeks' time".

The study is conducted during the present influenza season, 2016/2017, and the results are expected around mid-2017.

About Eurocine Vaccines

Eurocine Vaccines is a publicly listed company, using its clinically validated technology Endocine' to develop a patent protected nasal influenza vaccine for children. Within the market for influenza vaccines, children is the fastest growing segment. This is due to the recommendation by the WHO to vaccinate children against influenza. The company's main project, the nasal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate Immunose' FLU, is in clinical phase I/II development during the influenza season 2016/2017 and a report on the study is expected around mid-2017.

The company plans to license the product to partners for further development and commercialization.

Eurocine Vaccines, EUCI, is traded at Aktietorget, XSAT.