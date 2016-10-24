Global Low and High Temperature Superconductor Wire Market Analysis and Forecasts 2015-2020: MRI Scanners is the Biggest Application in the Superconductor Wire Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The primary focus of this report is the Superconductor Wire market-both Low Temperature and High Temperature. Superconductor wire is what makes Superconductivity possible. The secondary focus of this report is on applications for Superconductor wire. The major application for Superconductor wire to date is magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners.



Statistical Notes:



- All the market values shown in this report are in nominal, i.e. non-inflation adjusted, U.S. dollars. The base year is 2015 and forecasts are to 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



Report Objectives

Methodology and Sources

Statistical Notes

3. Superconductor Wire Market



LTS and HTS Definitions

Properties of Superconductors Used in Industrial Applications

Low Temperature Superconductors

Copper as a Matrix Material

Production Flow for Technical Superconductors

General Design of NbTi Conductor

General Design of Nb3Sn (Bronz. Conductor

General Design of Nb3Sn (Internal Ti. Conductor

Properties NbTi vs. Nb3Sn

NbTi Manufacturing Process

LTS Present Applications

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

High Energy Physics

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Nuclear Fusion

Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer II (AMS II)

Other Applications

High Temperature Superconductors and Magnet Technology

Magnesium Diboride

MgB2-based MRI Magnets

MgB2 Conductor Developments

Columbus Superconductors PIT Technique

MgB2 Challenges Remain

OpenSky 0.5 T MgB2 MRI Scanner

Development of HTS Conductors

HTS Critical Parameters

HTS Conductor Cost

Stress Limitations

Reliable Manufacturing

Persistent Joints

Quench Protection

YBCO Conductor Manufacturers

HTS YBCO Challenges

YBCO Unlikely in MRIs

First HTS MRI Scanner

HTS Commercial Development Requirements

Realization of Commercial HTS Industry

LTS vs. HTS Price Trends

Global Superconductor Wire Market

Low and High Temperature Superconductor Wire Markets

Superconductor Wire Market by Application

Competitive Environment

List of Tables:



1. Global Market For Superconductivity: Existing vs. Emerging Applications by Type and Low Temperature vs. High Temperature Superconductors: ($ Million): 2015-2020

2. Properties NbTi vs. Nb3Sn

3. Parameters of the ASG MgB2 Magnet Used in the Paramed OpenSky MRI System

4. Low Temperature and High Temperature Superconductor Wire Prices by Critical Temperature and Type ($/kA-m): 2015

5. Global Market for Superconductor Wire ($ Million, Million Meters, Average Selling Price in $/kA-m): 2015-2020

6. Global Market for Low Temperature and High Temperature Superconductor Wire ($ Million): 2015-2020

7. Global Superconductor Wire Market by Application ($ Million): 2015-2020

8. Producers of Low Temperature and High Temperature Superconductor Wire: 2015

9. Low Temperature Superconductor Wire Sales and Market Shares by Company ($ Million): 2015



List of Figures:



1. Superconducting Region

2. Production Flow for Technical Superconductors

3. Luvata OK 55 NbTi Conductor for NMR Cross-Section

4. Luvata OKSn 11600 Conductor Cross-Section

5. Nb3Sn Formation

6. Luvata Fusion Type Conductor Cross-Section

7. NbTi Manufacturing Process

8. Phase I of NbTi Wire Manufacture: Mono

9. Mono NbTi Rods: 25mm - 2.5mm

10. Phase II of NbTi Wire Manufacture: Multi

11. MRI System and LTS Conductors

12. NMR System and LTS Conductors

13. LTS Conductors for High Energy Physics

14. View of CERN LHC Tunnel 100 Meters Below the Earth's Surface Showing Superconducting Magnets Inside the Tubes

15. Compact Myon Solenoid (CM. Is One of Two Large General Purpose Particle Physics Detectors on LHC

16. LHC Compact Myon Solenoid (CM. Conductors

17. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SME. Nb-Ti Conductors

18. International Thermonuclear Experiment Reactor (ITE. and NbTi and Nb3Sn Conductors

19. Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer II and NbTi Conductors

20. Input Cooling Power in Per Cent of Requirements at 4.2 KVs. Temperature of LTS, MgB2, HTS

21. MgB2 Wire Manufactured in Various Configurations

22. Paramed OpenSky MRI Scanner

23. Development of HTS 2G Wire: 1985-2014

24. Development of HTS 2G Wire by Country: 2006-2017

25. HTS Throughput Variables

26. Price for 2G HTS Conductor (Euro/1000 kAm): 2014-2019

27. Price vs. Cost for HTS Conductor (Euro/1000 kAm): 2014-2019



