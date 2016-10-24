Global Low and High Temperature Superconductor Wire Market Analysis and Forecasts 2015-2020: MRI Scanners is the Biggest Application in the Superconductor Wire Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Low and High Temperature Superconductor Wire Market: 2015-2020 Analysis and Forecasts" report to their offering.
The primary focus of this report is the Superconductor Wire market-both Low Temperature and High Temperature. Superconductor wire is what makes Superconductivity possible. The secondary focus of this report is on applications for Superconductor wire. The major application for Superconductor wire to date is magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners.
Statistical Notes:
- All the market values shown in this report are in nominal, i.e. non-inflation adjusted, U.S. dollars. The base year is 2015 and forecasts are to 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
- Report Objectives
- Methodology and Sources
- Statistical Notes
3. Superconductor Wire Market
- LTS and HTS Definitions
- Properties of Superconductors Used in Industrial Applications
- Low Temperature Superconductors
- Copper as a Matrix Material
- Production Flow for Technical Superconductors
- General Design of NbTi Conductor
- General Design of Nb3Sn (Bronz. Conductor
- General Design of Nb3Sn (Internal Ti. Conductor
- Properties NbTi vs. Nb3Sn
- NbTi Manufacturing Process
- LTS Present Applications
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
- High Energy Physics
- Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
- Nuclear Fusion
- Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer II (AMS II)
- Other Applications
- High Temperature Superconductors and Magnet Technology
- Magnesium Diboride
- MgB2-based MRI Magnets
- MgB2 Conductor Developments
- Columbus Superconductors PIT Technique
- MgB2 Challenges Remain
- OpenSky 0.5 T MgB2 MRI Scanner
- Development of HTS Conductors
- HTS Critical Parameters
- HTS Conductor Cost
- Stress Limitations
- Reliable Manufacturing
- Persistent Joints
- Quench Protection
- YBCO Conductor Manufacturers
- HTS YBCO Challenges
- YBCO Unlikely in MRIs
- First HTS MRI Scanner
- HTS Commercial Development Requirements
- Realization of Commercial HTS Industry
- LTS vs. HTS Price Trends
- Global Superconductor Wire Market
- Low and High Temperature Superconductor Wire Markets
- Superconductor Wire Market by Application
- Competitive Environment
List of Tables:
1. Global Market For Superconductivity: Existing vs. Emerging Applications by Type and Low Temperature vs. High Temperature Superconductors: ($ Million): 2015-2020
2. Properties NbTi vs. Nb3Sn
3. Parameters of the ASG MgB2 Magnet Used in the Paramed OpenSky MRI System
4. Low Temperature and High Temperature Superconductor Wire Prices by Critical Temperature and Type ($/kA-m): 2015
5. Global Market for Superconductor Wire ($ Million, Million Meters, Average Selling Price in $/kA-m): 2015-2020
6. Global Market for Low Temperature and High Temperature Superconductor Wire ($ Million): 2015-2020
7. Global Superconductor Wire Market by Application ($ Million): 2015-2020
8. Producers of Low Temperature and High Temperature Superconductor Wire: 2015
9. Low Temperature Superconductor Wire Sales and Market Shares by Company ($ Million): 2015
List of Figures:
1. Superconducting Region
2. Production Flow for Technical Superconductors
3. Luvata OK 55 NbTi Conductor for NMR Cross-Section
4. Luvata OKSn 11600 Conductor Cross-Section
5. Nb3Sn Formation
6. Luvata Fusion Type Conductor Cross-Section
7. NbTi Manufacturing Process
8. Phase I of NbTi Wire Manufacture: Mono
9. Mono NbTi Rods: 25mm - 2.5mm
10. Phase II of NbTi Wire Manufacture: Multi
11. MRI System and LTS Conductors
12. NMR System and LTS Conductors
13. LTS Conductors for High Energy Physics
14. View of CERN LHC Tunnel 100 Meters Below the Earth's Surface Showing Superconducting Magnets Inside the Tubes
15. Compact Myon Solenoid (CM. Is One of Two Large General Purpose Particle Physics Detectors on LHC
16. LHC Compact Myon Solenoid (CM. Conductors
17. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SME. Nb-Ti Conductors
18. International Thermonuclear Experiment Reactor (ITE. and NbTi and Nb3Sn Conductors
19. Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer II and NbTi Conductors
20. Input Cooling Power in Per Cent of Requirements at 4.2 KVs. Temperature of LTS, MgB2, HTS
21. MgB2 Wire Manufactured in Various Configurations
22. Paramed OpenSky MRI Scanner
23. Development of HTS 2G Wire: 1985-2014
24. Development of HTS 2G Wire by Country: 2006-2017
25. HTS Throughput Variables
26. Price for 2G HTS Conductor (Euro/1000 kAm): 2014-2019
27. Price vs. Cost for HTS Conductor (Euro/1000 kAm): 2014-2019
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hh3rvs/low_and_high
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716