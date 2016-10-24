Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets - Data from 2015, Estimates for 2016 and Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

This report is a detailed review of the global specialty chemicals industry used in water treatment. It examines product categories, key drivers, emerging trends and major players in each of the categories, and provides market estimates.

The report also analyzes the companies and regions that are key players in this market. The report highlights and elaborates on the influence of government regulations, current technology and economic factors in this marketplace.

It also provides the facts, figures and statistics required to evaluate stable aspects of the market, as well as the current trends and future projections of the industry.



This report provides:



- An overview of the global market for specialty chemicals used in water treatment

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

- Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and the economic factors that are and will shape the marketplace

- A look at the regulatory environment which has been a driving force in the specialty water treatment chemicals industry

- Analysis of the product life cycle and technology life cycle of various types of specialty chemicals used in water treatment

- Information on competitor initiatives, and information with regard to demand for specialty chemicals used to develop new products and for new applications

- Profiles of leading companies in the industry



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview

- Concepts In The Industry

- Importance Of The Industry

- Life Cycle Assessment Of Specialty Chemicals

- Technology Life Cycle

- History Of Water Treatment

- Foreseeable Future Developments

- Regulations In Countries Around The World



4: Global Market For Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals

- Global Market For Specialty Chemicals In Water Treatment

- Market For Corrosion Inhibitors

- Market For Coagulants And Flocculants

- Market For Biocides And Disinfectants In Water Treatment

- Market For Scale Inhibitors In Water Treatment

- Market For Adjusters And Softeners In Water Treatment

- Market For Activated Carbon In Water Treatment

- Market For Defoamers In Water Treatment

- Market For Other Specialty Chemicals In Water Treatment



5: Market For Applications Of Specialty Chemicals In Water Treatment

- Application Segments

- Global Market For Specialty Chemicals In Water Treatment By Application Segment

- Global Market For Corrosion Inhibitors In Water Treatment By Application Segment

- Global Market For Coagulants And Flocculants In Water Treatment By Application Segment

- Global Market For Biocides And Disinfectants In Water Treatment By Application Segment

- Global Market For Scale Inhibitors In Water Treatment By Application Segment

- Global Market For Ph Adjusters And Softeners In Water Treatment

- Global Market For Activated Carbon In Water Treatment

- Global Market For Defoamers In Water Treatment

- Global Market For Other Specialty Chemicals In Water Treatment



6: Technology

- Water Treatment

- Municipal Water Treatment

- Industrial Process Water Treatment

- Sewage/Wastewater Treatment

- Seawater Treatment

- Water Treatment Chemicals

- Water Filtration Using Filter Media

- Significance Of Patents

- Analysis Of Sample U.S. Patents



7: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis

- Overview

- Main Issues And Challenges

- Growth Drivers

- Trends In The Water Treatment Chemicals Industry

- Business Strategies And Marketing Activities

- Industry Structure

- Challenges

- Regional Analysis Of Market For Water Treatment Chemicals

- Mergers/Acquisitions In The Water Treatment Chemical Industry



8: Profiles Of Manufacturers Of Specialty Chemicals For Water Treatment

- Accepta

- Akzo Nobel N.V.

- Albemarle Corp.

- Angus Chemical Co.

- Aquatech International Llc

- Arch Chemicals Inc.

- Basf Corporation

- Buckman Laboratories

- BWA Water Additives

- Cabot Norit Nederland B.V Nijverheidsweg Noord 72

- Chemtrade Logistics Inc

- Chemtreat Inc.

- Chemtura Corp.

- Culligan Water Technologies Inc.

- DOW Water & Process Solutions

- Ecolab Inc.

- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

- Evoqua Water Technologies

- GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

- GE Water & Process Technologies

- Great Lakes Chemical Corp.

- H2O Innovation Inc.

- Hyflux Ltd.

- Israel Chemicals

- Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.

- Kemira OYJ

- Kemira Water Solutions Inc.

- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

- Layne Christensen Co.

- Lonza Group Ag

- Nalco Holding Co.

- Occidental Chemical Corp.

- Olin Corp.

- Organo Corp.

- Pall Corp.

- PPG Industries Inc.

- PQ Corp.

- QEMI International Inc.

- ROHM And Haas

- SNF Floerger

- Solenis Llc

- Solvay S.A.

- Suez Environment S.A.

- VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

- Veolia Environnement S.A.

- WEX Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



9: Appendix



