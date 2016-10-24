India Games of Skill Report 2016-2022: 15 Companies Occupy the $3.6 Billion Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Indian Game of Skills market is expected to grow over $3.6 billion by 2022 at an astounding CAGR through 2015 to 2022. The revenue generation in skill based gaming market varies with the game type and the mode of using the same. While app based versions largely rely on advertisements and in app purchases for bringing in revenue, website based gaming platforms also attract a small, yet growing percentage of pay-per game users. With even 10% of the total India's population becoming paid users on skill based gaming platforms, the market will be double of that of the leading revenue generating country globally.

The report includes a thorough analysis of the push and pull forces balancing the progress of the skill based gaming market in India. Moreover, special emphasis has been laid on the opportunity scenario existing in the market currently. Having identified the ambiguity in the ecosystem and revenue models pertaining to the market, separate segments have been included to deep diver in the mentioned areas.



Skill based games are associated with a diverse set of definitions globally and have achieved noticeable revenue generation globally, especially in the North American market. Skill based games are those where players rely dominantly on their skills, rather on chance. Online rummy, fantasy sports, Clash of Clans, and Words with Friends among others are few examples of skill based gaming.

Each skill based gaming type has been clearly defined in the report. These are namely- card based games (real money), fantasy sports, eSports, and other games (strategy games, brain games, and non- money card games).The individual market estimate and forecast, key growth enablers, and market players have been also provided in the report. The report also gauges the overall industry attractiveness using Porter's five Forces analysis. Further to understand the competition, a competitive benchmarking has been included for the key gaming portals for poker rummy and fantasy sports.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.2 Challenges



3 Opportunity Analysis



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Consumer Base Analysis

4.2 Skill Based Gaming Ecosystem

4.3 Revenue Model Analysis



5 Competitive Insights

5.1 Comparative Analysis (Card Based Games)

5.2 Comparative Analysis (Fantasy Sports)

5.3 Industry Attractiveness



6 Skill Based Gaming Market- Analysis and Forecast

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Card Based Games

6.4 Fantasy Sports

6.5 eSports

6.6 Other Games



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amaya Gaming Group

7.2 CricBattle Inc.

7.3 Dream11

7.4 Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd. (Adda52)

7.5 Head Infotech India Pvt. Ltd. (Ace2Three)

7.6 Innopark India Pvt. Ltd. (Classic Rummy)

7.7 NET Entertainment

7.8 Plain Vanilla Games (QuizUp)

7.9 Play Games 24X7 Pvt. Ltd. (RummyCircle)

7.1 Playtech

7.11 Supercell (Clash of Clans)

7.12 Unibet

7.13 WYZ Games India Pvt. Ltd. (Pokabunga)

7.14 Zapak Digital Entertainment Limited

7.15 Zynga Inc.



8 Appendix



