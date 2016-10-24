Global Respiratory Care Devices Market 2016 - Forecast To 2022: Asthma Is the Largest Market Share and COPD Is the Fastest Growing Segment from 2015 to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Respiratory Care Diagnostic devices are the devices which are used for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases such as Pneumonia, Asthma, Bronchitis, Sleep Apnea, cystic and pulmonary fibrosis, Tuberculosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) etc. The Respiratory Care Device global market is segmented based on the products, applications, end-users and geography.
Products are divided into Therapeutic device, Monitoring Device, Diagnostic Device and Consumables. Therapeutic devices include humidifiers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, Positive airway pressure (PAP) device, resuscitators, ventilators, inhalers and others. Humidifiers are further segmented into passive and active humidifiers. Nebulizers are segmented into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, mesh nebulizers and smart nebulizers.
Oxygen concentrators are divided into stationary oxygen concentrators and portable oxygen concentrators. Positive airway pressure devices are further segmented such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, Automatic PAP (APAP) devices, Bi-level PAP devices (BPAP) devices. Resuscitators are classified as manual and gas powered resuscitators. Ventilators are further segmented into non invasive and invasive ventilators.
Inhalers are segmented such as dry powdered inhaler and metered dose inhaler. Monitoring device market is segmented into Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs and Gas Analyzers. Pulse Oximeters are further classified into Finger Pulse Oximeters, Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Wrist Pulse Oximeters, and Tabletop Pulse Oximeters. Diagnostic segments are divided into Spirometers, Peak Flow Meters, Polysomnographs device (PSG), where in Spirometers are further classified into Volumetric Spirometers and Flow Measuring Spirometers.
PSG devices are classified into Clinical Polysomnographs devices and Ambulatory Polysomnographs devices. Consumables are divided into masks, tracheostomy tubes, nasal cannulas and others. Masks are segmented into Nasal masks, Full face masks, Nasal pillow masks, and Oral masks and others which include Non rebreather masks and Pocket masks.
By application, the Respiratory Care Device markets are divided into Acute Respiratory distress syndrome, asthma, Chronic Obstructive pulmonary diseases, Pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic fibrosis, Pneumonia, Respiratory failure, Restrictive lung diseases, Sleep Apnea and Tuberculosis, Lung Cancer and Others. Chronic Obstructive pulmonary diseases are further divided into chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Based on the end- users they are segmented into hospitals and home healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 Respiratory Care Devices Global Market, By Products
5 Respiratory Care Devices Global Market, By Applications
6 Respiratory Care Devices Global Market, By End-Users
7 Regional Market Analysis
8 Company Developments
9 Major Players Profiles
